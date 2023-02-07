Area students were among 388 named to the Ouachita Baptist University dean’s list for fall 2022.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile a 3.5–3.9 grade-point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following were recognized: Madyson Shoebottom of Bald Knob, Maryann Rettig of Beebe and Joseph Stroupe of Searcy.
Four area students were also among 382 named to the Ouachita Baptist University fall 2022 president’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a GPA of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following were recognized: Abby Burlison of Beebe; and Ruthie Fox, Julia Shands and Addie Woods, all of Searcy.
