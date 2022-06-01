Road to be closed
The White County Road Department will be replacing culverts on Copperas Springs Road on Friday.
The road will be closed from Arkansas Highway 267 to the intersection of Wooten Lane. The work will be done from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is encouraged to take an alternate route.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
Area school campuses recognized
H.L. Lubker Elementary, Bald Knob Middle School and Bald Knob High School were three of 377 school campuses designated National Showcase Schools through the National Showcase Schools awards Capturing Kids’ Hearts.
The organization says that it recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.
In total, 608 U.S. school campuses were nominated to be a 2021-22 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School. There also were 11 districts awarded National Showcase District with Bald Knob included. To date, Bald Knob is the only district in Arkansas to achieve this status.
Searcian named to spring 2022 chancellor’s honor roll
Kathryn Reardon of Searcy was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2022 honor roll lists.
Reardon, majoring in math education and mathematics, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Three area students among Williams Baptist raduates
Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 85 graduates, including three area students, during its 2022 commencement exercises May 7. The graduates represented 15 Arkansas counties, 12 states and three nations.
Honor graduates were recognized as being cum laude (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade-point average), magna cum laude (3.7-3.84 GPA) or summa cum laude (3.85-4.0 GPA).
Those graduates include Caleb Harris of Searcy, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in christian ministries; Tasha Fisher of Judsonia, Bachelor of Science in biology; and Kalynn R. Hopkins of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in liberal arts.
Searcian among OBU students named to Who’s Who
Thirty students at Ouachita Baptist University have been named to the latest edition of Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities, including Anna Roussel, 22, of Searcy.
The students were chosen by Ouachita Baptist’s faculty, staff and 2022 senior class based on their academic performance, leadership in extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success.
Roussel is a communications and media/strategic communications and political science double major and a graduate of Searcy High School. Named to the dean’s list, Roussel served terms as vice president and president of the Ouachita Student Foundation and was co-editor of The Ouachitonian. She was a Midwest Model United Nations outstanding delegate, served as historian for the EEE women’s social club and was elected to the homecoming court.
Roussel volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and Hot Springs KLIFE, as a Campus Ministries life group leader and as a WOW new student orientation leader. While a student, she worked at Kanakuk Kamps, was an intern to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and was a marketing intern at First Community Bank. Roussel plans to pursue a career in marketing and development or in politics.
Unity Health Foundation announces scholarship recipients
The Unity Health Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Foundation Auxiliary Scholarships and the Dr. Thomas Formby Memorial Scholarship.
Each recipient receives a scholarship of $1,000 through the Unity Health Foundation on behalf of the Unity Health Auxiliary and the Dr. Thomas Formby family.
The Dr. Thomas Formby Memorial Scholarship is awarded to an associate on the Searcy campus in honor of Margaret Formby Blue’s parents, Dr. Thomas A. and Mary McCullough Formby. The scholarship was awarded to Unity Health associate Sandra Boyce.
The Auxiliary Scholarship Selection Team chooses recipients for the scholarships. The Foundation Auxiliary Scholarships were established as a memorial for a loved one, in memory of or in honor of individuals who made great contributions to medicine in White County. The Unity Health–White County Medical Center Auxiliary provides funds for the scholarships each year.
The selection team chooses recipients based on specific criteria, including academic achievements, community involvement and need.
The following high school graduates, who are the children of Unity Health associates, received Foundation Auxiliary Scholarships for 2022: Mary Lorena Daniel, Searcy High School; Lilyanna Dias, Searcy High School; Korben James Rutherford, Searcy High School; Katalina Jewel Skaggs, Lighthouse Christian Academy; Andrew Tyler, Searcy High School; Noah Hirscheider, Beebe High School; and Jonathan Andrew Jolly, Beebe High School.
