Creative Writing Poetry Contest open through Friday
The Arkansas State University-Beebe ASUB Publishing Studio and creative writing class are sponsoring a poetry contest this semester open to ASU-Beebe students and alumni to submit any form of poetry by Friday.
The ASUB Publishing Studio is a student organization that publishes the “Uncharted Literary and Art” magazine.
Submissions should be emailed to uncharted@asub.edu. Participants should indicate on the email that it is for the poetry contest.
Winners will be chosen by students in the ASUB Publishing Studio and the creative writing class. There will be monetary prizes for first-place ($50), second-place ($30), and third-place ($15) winners. Winners will also be published in the fourth volume of magazine.
For more information, email jnwhitehurst@asub.edu or call (501) 882-3600.
Russell to host egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt hosted by the Russell Ladies Auxiliary will be held April 9 at Russell Park.
The hunt includes five age groups and begins at 10 a.m. More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden for ages babies to 2 years old, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-9 years old and 10 and up.
“We haven’t been able to hold a hunt for the past two years and we are excited to have one again,” auxiliary President Terry Pate said. “Every kid will receive a small toy and can keep the candy from their eggs.”
Each age category will include one golden egg that can be cashed in for a chocolate bunny.
“Everybody will go home with something,” Pate said.
For more information, call (501) 283-0999.
Mobile education exhibit coming to Beebe
The Daughters of the American Revolution Frederick Van Patten Chapter in Searcy and the Polly Conway Conway Chapter in Beebe will sponsor a mobile education exhibit in Beebe.
The exhibit will be held April 18 in the Beebe School District auditorium parking lot, 1201 W. Center St., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This exhibit represents the Wreaths Across America mission and “illustrates how individuals can honor their deceased veterans by ordering a wreath to place at their grave marker in the month of December.”
This exhibit is free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.