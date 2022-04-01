Commodity distribution to be held
The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held April 29 from 8-11 a.m. at the A.J. Baker National Guard Armory, 3105 S. Main St. in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include instant milk, UHT milk, fruit mix, raisins, green beans, diced tomatoes, diced carrots, frozen peas, cream of chicken soup, dehydrated potatoes, garbanzo beans, great northern beans, pinto beans, black beans, peanut butter, pistachios, spaghetti, rice, cereal oats, farina, fruits, can pork, beef chili, frozen ham and shredded cheddar cheese.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and photo identification. Those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,396 for a family of one; $1,888 for a family of two; $2,379 for a family of three; $2,871 for a family of four; $3,363 for a family of five; $3,363 for a family of six; $4,347 for a family of seven; and $4,839 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $492.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Brady Thomas at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2133.
Church fundraiser approaching
West Point Baptist Church will host a dinner and auction youth fundraiser April 16 from 5-7 p.m.
“We are having this fundraiser to raise money to send our youth to church camp this summer,” Youth Pastor Wayne Woodward said.
The event will feature several items during the silent auction.
“We will have gift cards up for auction from places like coffee shops, restaurants, hair salons. We will have outdoor items, home decor items, meal gift cards, clothing, bedding, baked goods, boutique gift cards and more,” Woodward said.
For more information or directions, call (501) 434-0726.
