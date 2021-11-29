CAPCA LiHEAP program to open
The Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas start date is currently set for Dec. 6 for electric and gas assistance.
For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
Santa photos approaching
The city of Beebe will host Santa Down South at Daniel Park in Beebe beginning Friday.
Santa Claus will be available for photos along with lights, kettle corn, hot cider, hot cocoa, train rides, hot dogs, macaroons and more. Times will be Friday-Saturday from 6-9 p.m., Dec. 10-11 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 17-18 from 6-9 p.m.
The park is located at 514 N. Main St. in Beebe. Attendees are welcome to take their own photos. Professional Christmas mini-photos are also available by texting (501) 288-6210 for details and to schedule.
For more information, call (501) 882-6295 or visit beebeark.org.
