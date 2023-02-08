Searcian publishes new novel
Andre Ford of Searcy recently published a new science fiction novel called “A Few Seconds More.”
The story, which contains events inspired by history, is about Aden Jackson, a draftee who fought in several battles to save humanity, then he returns home and watches a “bloody chapter in humanity's history unfold as it moves toward a better world,” Ford said.
The novel is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback.
Ford is a 2005 graduate of Searcy High School and a junior web developer.
Area students named to Arkansas State University honors lists
Several area students have been named to the Arkansas State University-Jonesboro chancellor’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a GPA of 4.0. The dean’s list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro in Mexico.
Those named to the chancellor'a list included the following:
Bald Knob: Alejandro Flores, Jeremiah Hendrix, Madison Piker, Riley Sisson, Joel Vire and Angel Wright.
Beebe: Melissa Baddar, Bobbie Bittle, Ashton Mckenzie, Abby Moore, Hayley Murry, Brandy Robertson, Rachel Rudd, Robert Smith, Riley Swafford and Brittney Witty.
Bradford: Bailey Boyce, Gale Crow, Dakota Davis and Taegen Mason.
El Paso: Lindsey Woodham.
Russell: Savanna Maneritch.
Searcy: Nathan Brandon, Hagan Bryant, Jessica Curtis, Tiffany Deeren, Melissa Gardner, Hannah Garringer, Angelia Guthrie, Jamie Jackson, Avery Jones, Sarah McCammon, Madelyn Mcminn, Harlee Novak, Emily Provence, Kelsey Qualls, Hannah Schowe, Aleigha Smith, Kandis Smith, Hannah Thomas, Clayton Willis and Haley Wood.
Those named to the dean’s list included the following:
Bald Knob: Rylee Curd, Baylee Jones, Madison Martin, Luke Shafer, Riley Stebbins and Anna Wolford.
Beebe: Abigail Duvall, Madilyn Elkins, Teighlor Farmer, Ainsley Hendrickson, Jacob Johnson, Christiana Knapp, Taylor Mcintyre, Robyne Richards, Maleiyah Smith, Brooke Spinnato and Kenzy Tabor.
Bradford: Sydney Middleton and Kaitlyn Mitchell,
El Paso: Brent Clark and Adrianna Kaufman.
Higginson: Trinity Reppenhagen.
Judsonia: Sarah Chasteen, Casey Clevenger, Zion Loyd, Courtney Mohr, Jadyan Watson, Jennifer Bellamy, Miraya Gerardo-Munguia, Laura Gower, Danny Hardin, Paula Jameson and Sydney Young.
Kensett: Tristan Barnum and Layden Pruitt.
McRae: Savanna Harvey, Landon Valdez and Catlyn Clark.
Pangburn: Savannah Decker and Rowan Hill.
Rose Bud: Ethan Brantley, Gracie Hartle and Dallas Pallone.
Searcy: Ellen Ash, Anna Beach, Alaina Brewster, Alexandra Bunn, Sean Crain, Evans Dawkins, Ethan Elsberry, Trevor Evans, Ashley Gibson, Brittany Ingram, Lauren Joyner, Kathryn Larson, Abbigail Noel, McKinley Powell, Alexa Riales, Anna Claire Showalter, Cara Snelson, Nikolas Stark, Ashley Watson, Holten Watson, Meredith Webber and Peyton Wright.
Scholarship open to high school seniors
Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program.
The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science-related field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, landscape architecture and more.
The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship. Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator and Master Gardener program coordinator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the scholarship is part of the program’s investment in the future of horticulture.
“The scholarship was set up in 2014 in honor of Janet Carson, who spent 38 years sharing her horticulture knowledge and love of gardening with many people across the state,” Forst said. “We are hoping that this will encourage more people to pursue a career involving plants. When it comes to horticulture, Master Gardeners are a big component of investing in the future generation of the plant industry.”
The deadline to apply is March 10, and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23. Scholarship applicants are required to submit two letters of recommendation and a short statement about their career goals, along with their high school transcripts and ACT (or equivalent) scores. For more information, contact mg@uada.edu or contact your county extension agent.
2023 Arkansas Century Farm applications due May 31
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program.
This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Online and printable applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply.
“Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least 10 decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “As our state’s largest industry, agriculture has an economic impact of over $19 billion annually and provides one in seven jobs in the state.”
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
- The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2023. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.
- The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established. Since the program began in 2012, 568 farms have been certified.
