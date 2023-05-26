Area students graduate from UAMS
Several area students were among 1,096 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences who received degrees and certificates in its five colleges and graduate school.
Degrees and certificates were awarded to 157 students in the College of Medicine, 210 in the College of Nursing, 524 in the College of Health Professions, 76 in the College of Pharmacy, 74 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health and 55 in the UAMS Graduate School.
Area graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school included:
UAMS College of Medicine: The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree: Carter Miquel Pacheco of Beebe and Cameron Mitchell Duke and Seth Colton Ransom, both of Searcy.
UAMS College of Nursing: The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree: Rachel Beth Crabb of Beebe and Stacie Alissa Hay of Bradford
UAMS College of Health Professions: Kaitlyn Mariea King of Judsonia, received a Bachelor of Science in cardio respiratory care, Ashlynn Brooke Hightower and Molly Hannah-Sue Wilson, both of Searcy, received a Bachelor of Science in diagnostic medical sonography, and David Andrew Crowley of Searcy, received a Master of physician assistant studies.
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health: Sydney Takeya Baker and Clara Anne Canter, both of Searcy, both received a Master of Public Health degree.
Several named dean’s list at UA’s Fulbright College
Area students were named to the Spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
To qualify for the dean’s list, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Those named to the list included the following: Bryson Edwards of Beebe, Hannah Gammill of McRae, Halle Hardin of Beebe, Macky Hurst of Searcy, Mary Killough of Searcy, Chloe Martinez of Searcy, Izabel Mccane of Romance, Jason Rains of Searcy, Nathan Sawyers of Searcy, Gregory Smith of Bradford, Sawyer Treadway of Searcy, Sydney Wells of Beebe and Grace Ziegenbalg of Searcy.
Harding University graduates more than 600
More than 600 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony May 6.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health; College of Arts and Humanities; College of Bible and Ministry; Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration; Cannon-Clary College of Education; Carr College of Nursing; College of Pharmacy; College of Sciences and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Area graduates included Asher Patten of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in acting; Aiden Moore of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in applied studies; Dianyu Lu of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in applied studies; Jonathan Choate of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in art; Carman Barker of Searcy, Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology; Alexis Truesdail of Beebe, Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology; Sydnie Vick of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Elisabeth Walker of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in computer science; Jonathan Holland of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in computer science; Greg Jones of Bradford, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Claire Martin of Judsonia, Master of Education in educational leadership; Kerry Daughety of Searcy, doctorate in educational leadership; Emily Byrd of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education; Kamie Provence of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; David Breezeel of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Caroline Metheny of Searcy, Master of Science in information systems; Ethan Gardner of Beebe, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Joseph Oliver of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Brayden Traughber of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Kristin Walker of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Ashlyn Nutt of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Hannah Ferrie of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Jackson Benight of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Easton Eads of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Mallory Gowen of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Megan Sledge of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in integrative studies; Brittan Harlow of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies; Chloe Cooper of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies; Cody Campbell of Judsonia, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health; Karrisa Neal of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Dakota Allinder of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in media production; Madison Cole of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in middle level education; Sarah Knabe of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in music; Warren Spillman of Beebe, Master of Arts in organizational leadership; Courtney Rackley of Beebe, doctorate in pharmacy; Justin Davis of Searcy, doctorate in pharmacy; Payton Dunn of Bradford, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Ciara Roberts of Judsonia, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Ryan Simpson of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Chelsey Neal of Mount Vernon, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Anna Yingling of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Hannah McDonald of Searcy, Master of Education in reading with dyslexia endorsement; Jasie Trickey of Bald Knob, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Carissa Caples of Rose Bud, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Caden Burks of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Peydon Harlow of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in sports analytics; Hayden Bailey of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in theater; Ashley Edwards of Judsonia, Master of Science in Nursing; Carley Ramsey of Searcy, Master of Science in Nursing; Henry McGalliard of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Meredith Williams of Higginson, Bachelor of Social Work; Megan Ballard of Bradford, Master of Science in Nursing; Chase Caple of Searcy, Master of Science in Nursing; Isaac Cantrell of McRae, Master of Science in Nursing; and Carolann Allen of Beebe, Master of Science in Nursing.
