University of Central Arkansas recognizes graduates, honors lists
The University of Central Arkansas held fall 2021 commencement Dec. 10-11 in the Farris Center on campus.
Degrees and certificates were conferred to 664 graduates including the following area graduates: Rickeisha D. Baker of Searcy, Cameron Nicole Barnes of Beebe, Ethan Augustus Boyce of Beebe, Erica Dawn Brewer of Pangburn, Rainey Nicholas Joyner of Searcy, Da’esha Kiana Lee of Judsonia, Carley Eulene Marsh of Judsonia, Jared L. McDaniel of Beebe, Mikayla Lynn Rea of Searcy, Lisa Murphy Roby of Searcy, Shelby Leigh Smith of Beebe, Savanna Jewel Spradlin of Beebe, Simone Rachelle Stelly of Searcy and Faith Lauren Vire of Bald Knob.
More than 1,350 students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list in a given semester, a student must earn a 3.50 or higher grade-point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Those named to the list included Emma Bles of Beebe, Lillian Boyce of Beebe, Payton Broome of Beebe, Mikayla Browning of Searcy, Kaitlin Driskill of Searcy, Zane Dunn of Bald Knob, Chaisey Fisher of Searcy, Emilee Freeman of Searcy, Bailey Gibbs of Searcy, Lanie Gilbert of Bald Knob, Angel Herrera of Bradford, Emily Housley of Searcy, James Leonard of Searcy, Levi Lewis of Beebe, Triston Lovell of Beebe, Lauren Martin of Rose Bud, Natalie Miller of Judsonia, Katherine Peters of Searcy, Mason Putman of Searcy, Maryn Ramey of Searcy, Mikayla Shaw of Bald Knob, Melanie Sherwood of Rose Bud, Ayreona Snelson of Kensett, Emily Strayhorn of Beebe, Kent Tarvin of Beebe, Pedro Valdes of Griffithville, Mattison Vrooman of Searcy, Meredith Walker of Searcy, Morgan Weithman of McRae, Spencer Wright of Beebe, Patricia Yingling of Searcy and Colt Ziegenhagen of Beebe.
More than 1,200 students were named to the fall 2021 president’s list. To qualify for the president’s list in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Those named to the list included Jordan Alderson of Beebe, Zachary Andrews of Beebe, Landon Bird of Bradford, Erica Brewer of Pangburn, Abigail Bridge of McRae, Bethany Bunting of Beebe, Turner Burkett of Bradford, Brynn Castleberry of Searcy, Gwendolyn Daniels of Beebe, Ethan Durham of Bradford, Daniel Ebner of Searcy, Catherine Hall of Beebe, Jaden Jackson of Searcy, Eden-Soleil Johnson of Searcy, Da’esha Lee of Judsonia, Samantha Lopez-Montano of Searcy, Holly McGovern of El Paso, Michael Menton of Beebe, Madison Moffitt of Searcy, Breanna Molaison of Bald Knob, Nicholas Neal of Beebe, Colton Pallone of Pangburn, Callie Poor of Beebe, Lenora Rowe of Beebe, Caden Sipe of Searcy, Grace Sledge of Searcy, Savanna Spradlin of Beebe, Kevin Stinnett of Beebe, Allison Strayhorn of Beebe, Sierra Strickland of Beebe, Tylar Vernon of Pangburn, Faith Vire of Bald Knob, Audra Watts of Beebe and Jordan Wray of Rose Bud.
Searcian earns honors at Southern Arkansas University
Hayden Reece Houck of Searcy earned a 3.5 grade-point average or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s dean’s list. Houck is a senior marine biology major. A total of 554 students were honored on the dean’s list.
Beebe students named to chancellor’s honor roll
Jessica Hummel of Beebe was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2021 honor roll lists.
The list is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
