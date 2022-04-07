Beebe to host free event Saturday
The city of Beebe will host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Beebe Ballpark, 1 Ballpark Road.
The hunt will include four age divisions, 0-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-12 years. In addition to the egg hunt, the event will include vendor booths, flowers, local honey, food trucks, eggs, crafts and more. Free yoga will be held from 8-9 a.m. and participants should bring their own mat.
County cleanup begins today
The Keep White County Beautiful Spring Countywide Cleanup hosted by White County and the city of Searcy will be today and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the White County Fairgrounds. This is free to White County residents, who should be prepared to show their driver’s license.
“Each year in the spring we participate in the Keep Arkansas Beautiful campaign,” said White County Judge’s Office Administrative Assistant Holly Pulley. “It is a statewide community improvement project. The cleanup is a free service offered to all White County residents for the discarding of unwanted items/trash.”
Items that will be accepted include regular-size tires off the rim with a maximum of 10, appliances, scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash and all paint in dry form.
“Each year our goal is to make sure everyone knows when the cleanup is and to take in more then the year before to help prevent litter,” Pulley said. “White County has no landfill so this service is very important because without it, the residents do not have a good option to discard of unwanted items or they would have to pay a fee to discard of it.”
Pulley stated there are certain items that cannot be accepted because the landfill will not take them. Items not accepted include concrete/masonry, brush/vegetation, chemicals, batteries, electronics, liquid paints and tractor tires. Anyone doing after-hours dumping is subject to a $1,000 fine.
“We offer this service twice each year, once in April and again in October,” she said.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200 or (501) 279-1000.
Road to be closed Tuesday
Red Hill Road will be closed Tuesday for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed from the intersections of El Paso Road and Glover Road until further notice.
The public is encouraged to take an alternate route. For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.