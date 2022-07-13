Rheumatologist joins Searcy ARcare
Dr. Charles Mills of Huntsville has joined the Searcy ARcare as a rheumatologist.
A board-certified internist, rheumatologist and lifestyle medicine physician, Mills has been in practice for nearly two decades, the majority of which has been in northwest Arkansas.
Mills earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Emory University before completing his medical degree at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. He then completed a three-year residency training in internal medicine and took an additional two-year post-residency education in rheumatology at the University of South Florida, where he participated in research for and published articles on spondyloarthropathy, Sjogren’s syndrome and fibromyalgia.
Most recently, Mills worked as medical director for Abundant Health Wellness Center in Eureka Springs, where he provided internal medicine, rheumatologic and lifestyle medicine services.
Church to host Vacation Bible School
Letona Missionary Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Mighty God” on Saturday.
VBS begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. There will be classes for all ages.
Jehovah’s Witnesses to host convention online
The next part of the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention, with the theme “Pursue Peace,” will be held July 23.
The first parts of the convention were held live July 2-3 and July 9-10.
“It’s like a recharge of one’s batteries,” said Sandy Castro of Bald Knob, who plans with her husband to attend each session throughout the summer. She feels the theme of peace is practical for everyone.
“Problems reach us all,” she said. “It helps us even physically to have a calm heart, to have strength.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed online. Prior to 2020, the annual convention was held at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1, congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years around the world.
The free sessions are available online at jw.org, JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others.
For more information, call (718) 560-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.