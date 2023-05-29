Searcian earns scholarship
Jack Henry Wise, son of Dr. Mike and Kim Wise of Searcy, was awarded a $2,000 DYB Scholarship recently. Henry is a 2023 graduate of Harding Academy with plans to attend Union University in Jackson, Tenn., on a golf and academic scholarship. As a 12-year-old, his team came in third at the DYB O-Zone World Series.
DYB was founded, originally, by Dixie Youth Baseball and established a scholarship program for high school seniors who previously played in the program. DYB has awarded scholarships to former participants for 62 consecutive years. A minimum of 100 $2,000 scholarships are now given annually. Total awards since inception of the scholarship program now total 2,086 with an aggregate value of $3,940,950.
DYB funds its scholarships through donations received annually through the scholarship fund and interest earned on those funds. Qualifications are the person must have at one time played on a team in a DYB league. There is no relationship between the award of the scholarship and athletic ability. All awards are based upon academic achievement. Only students entering college for the first time may apply for a scholarship.
Area students graduate from Southern Arkansas University Tech
Southern Arkansas University Tech held commencement ceremonies May 6 awarding 384 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study.
Area students earning degrees included Crystal Seekins of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in fire and emergency response; Randy Salvo of Searcy, Associate Degree in fire and emergency response; Nathan Johnson of Beebe, Certificate of Proficiency in fire and emergency response.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System.
