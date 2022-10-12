Arkansas Governor’s School announces class of 2022
Four area students were among 339 who completed the 43rd edition of the Arkansas Governor’s School during summer 2022.
AGS serves selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. The Arkansas Department of Education Gifted and Talented Programs administrator supervises Arkansas Governor’s School with assistance from an advisory council.
Area students included Kailey Stigler, Beebe High School; Ayden Hall, Rose Bud High School; and Cheyne Ross and Lola Grace Simons, both with Searcy High School.
For more information, visit www.atu.edu/ags.
The University of Central Arkansas conferred 204 undergraduate and 285 graduate degrees and certificates in August.
The following area students earned degrees: Cerena Clark of Beebe; John S. Holmes of Searcy; Brooke A. Miller of Beebe; Emily G. Watkins of Beebe; Delaney Rae Willibey of Searcy; and Samuel Willibey of Searcy.
