Area farmer among winners in contest
Brandon Cain won third place in the corn category of the “Most Crop Per Drop” contest.
Winners were announced Jan. 27 during the 34th annual Arkansas Water and Soil Education Conference, held virtually this year. The top winners in three categories – corn, rice and soybean – shared in more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.
Cain farms in Griffithville and received $1,000 for placing third in the corn division with a WUE of 9.25 bushels/acre-inch.
“I use computerized hole selection to ensure uniform water application across the field,” he said. “I did not use soil moisture sensors on my competition field but instead used sensors on a nearby field to determine when I should irrigate.”
The technology was in his adjacent University of Arkansas Corn Verification field, which contributed to the successful results.
“I use soil moisture sensors on a select few fields and then can use the information to base irrigation scheduling for the rest of the farm. I use Pipe Planner to ensure uniform water application across the field.”
Prizes were provided by Ricetec, the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.
Writers take home awards
White County Creative Writers member Donna Nelson recently took two wins in a Poets Roundtable of Arkansas contest.
Nelson took first place in the November 2020 event for “Autumn’s Embrace” and in the January 2021 contest for “Snowflakes.” Nelson is also a member of the area Gin Creek Poets group. Having written poetry for more than 45 years, she has published three poetry collections and eight children’s books.
New member Dr. Michael Bass of Conway, a retired neurologist, longtime comedy writer and poet, also recently received awards for comedy writing in a national comedy writing contest sponsored by the Gene Perret Round Table organization. It presented two prizes for best monologue and two prizes for best joke, which the judges picked from the monologues. The topic had to be based on the way the pandemic affected one’s comedy. Bass won awards for the best monologue and best joke.
Bass entered the White County Creative Writing contest in 2020 and won second place for his poem, “For Her,” and honorable mention for a short story, “Unwanted Superpowers Anonymous.” He submitted a poem, “The Christmas Dance Show,” to the 2020 White County Christmas Contest. It won a second-place award.
For more information, visit whitecountycreative writers.org.
Several named to UALR honors list
Several area students were among 725 named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock fall 2020 chancellor’s list. To be eligible, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade-point average.
Those named to the list include Larry Cloyes of Bald Knob, Morgan Elam of Searcy, Cory Gibson of Griffithville, Christian Hartness of Searcy, Lauren Herren of Searcy, Kodie Lievsay of Beebe, Jenna Maness of Romance, Alaina Miller of El Paso, John Morris of El Paso, Sheri Pierce of Beebe, Laken Ross of Beebe, Elizabeth Schaefer of Searcy, Ashley Vaughan of Pangburn and Rebekah White of Searcy.
Searcian named to Freed-Hardeman list
Bailie Jones of Searcy, a senior psychology major, was one of several named to the Freed-Hardeman University president’s lists for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade-point average.
Democratic Party of White County to meet
The Democratic Party of White County will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or a Zoom link, email arwhite countydems@gmail.com.
