Scholarship deadline extended
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc.(WCSPSF Inc.) spring 2023 scholarships has been extended to Jan. 31.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment.
Interested applicants may view and print the application at www.aspsf.org. The application for WCSPSF Inc. scholarships must be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145 by the deadline.
For more information or for a mailed application, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
Free vaccine clinic approaching
A free community vaccine clinic will be held Jan. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the CAPCA Head Start Center, 610 N. Moss St. in Searcy.
The first 50 participants to receive their COVID-19 vaccine or booster will receive a $50 gift card to Amazon, Walmart or Hibbett Sports and a goody bag.
For more information, email melissa/allen@capca inc.org or call (501) 269-9351.
Pangburn student among those recognized
Hannah Adams of Pangburn was among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.
Adams, a sophomore is pursuing a degree in elementary education. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts college.
CAPCA LiHEAP program to open
The Winter LiHEAP Utility Assistance Program ran through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas is scheduled to open Jan. 9 and close April 30.
Proof of all household income for the month prior to the month of application is required along with a valid state- or government-issued ID. Birth dates and Social Security numbers for all household members and a copy of utility bills, electric, gas or propane is needed as well as other documents. No determination can be made until all information requested has been received.
For more information, call (501) 279-2015, visit 703 Marion St. in Searcy or email wcheap@capcainc.org.
ASU-Beebe announces honors lists
Several students earned academic distinction during the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the dean’s list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists comprise 158 students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list included the following:
Bald Knob: Gabriel Biram.
Beebe: Emmie Driskill, John-Paul Henderson, Damian Lynch, Christian Martindill, Breann Roe, Kathy Roe and Morgan Usery.
Garner: Kristina Busbea.
Judsonia: Stacya Polk and Mykal Sullivan.
McRae: Geren Rosenlund.
Romance: Sydney Capps and Ella Wise.
Rose Bud: Dalton Gorham and Lane Vinson.
Searcy: Katie Boone, Alec Brewer, Drew Curtis, Collin Ervin, Annabelle Ferren, Hannah Henderson, Monty Houchin, Trisha King, Christopher Recendiz, Charles Roberts, Amber Schuurman and Michael Shipman.
Area students named to the dean’s list included the following:
Bald Knob: Emily Langford.
Beebe: Lizzie Belew, Darcy Bunting, Benjamin Byrd, Estella Cordero, Spencer Davis, Laci Garrett, Phillip Hatfield, Gavin Hearren, Jacelyn Jones, Samantha Jones and Ailana Smith.
Judsonia: Stuart Howell.
McRae: Haven Henry.
Pangburn: Brandon Parker.
Searcy: Alexis Alford, Hunter Altom, Roger Ballard, Olivia Clark, Elaina Jett, Lauren Mobley, Jaelynn Mosley, Jasmine Rainey, Briana Smith, Parker Styers, Ezekiel Wallace, Angela Walls, Caitlin Williams and Abigail Yocham.
