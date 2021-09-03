Historical society honored
The White County Historical Society in Searcy was recently recognized by the Arkansas Historical Association during its 80th annual awards program for 2021, which was virtual this year.
The society was awarded the Walter L. Brown County and Local Journal Award for Best Newsletter for the White County Historical Society News. For information, visit www.arkansashistoricalassociation.org.
Shoebox season to kick off
The Operation Christmas Child Heart of Arkansas area team will host a kick off to the Operation Christmas Child shoebox season with a special Project Leader Workshop held at The River Church, exit 48 in Judsonia, on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
According to Operation Christmas Child, “Everyone is invited to attend and hear about the impact that these simple gifts are making around the world.”
The event also will feature an opportunity to hear firsthand from a shoebox recipient.
Alex Nsengimana was left at an orphan during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. A family in America packed a shoebox that was given to Alex and “this simple gift forever changed his life.”
For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual event is available from 6-7 p.m. Friday. Visit samaritanspurse.org to register for the online workshop.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children in impoverished and war torn areas of the world.
Searcy trash, recycling on holiday routes
The city of Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
All trash routes for the week will run one day behind. Monday recycling routes will be run Tuesday. All other recycling routes will remain unchanged.
For more information, call (501) 279-1000.
Edward Jones financial adviser recognized
Debbie Elgen of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Searcy recently received the firm’s Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2020.
“Edward Jones is a partnership,” Elgen said. “That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy. We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”
Elgen was one of 1,430 financial advisers to receive the award.
