CAPCA LiHEAP program to open
The Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program run through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas is scheduled to open July 10.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
The Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program run through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas is scheduled to open July 10.
For more information, call (501) 279-2015 or visit 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently released its spring 2023 chancellor's list and dean’s lists, recognizing students with superior academic performance.
To be eligible for the chancellor's list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade-point average. To be on the dean's list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students named to the chancellor's list included Deanna Cannon of Searcy, Madison Crump of Searcy, Katherine Holtz of Beebe, Joshua Manley of Beebe, Juleah Morgan of Beebe and Kodi Prather of Beebe.
Nearly 600 students were named to the chancellor's list.
Area students named to the dean’s list included Keaton Bell of Beebe, Larry Cloyes of Searcy, Yolanda Crider of Bradford, Madison Crump of Searcy, Shaylyn Hoffman of Searcy, Katherine Holtz of Beebe, Kelcie Jackson of McRae, Delaney Kaminski of Bald Knob, Joshua Manley of Beebe, Dana Medler of Kensett, Juleah Morgan of Beebe, Timothy Patterson of McRae, Kodi Prather of Beebe, Elizabeth Roberts of Beebe, Mikael Santiago-santana of Searcy, Elizabeth Schaefer of Searcy, Shellae Scruggs of Searcy and Troy Treece of Searcy.
More than 1,000 students were named to the dean’s list.
The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.
Area students among those chosen included Elizabeth Randall and Shiloh Seward, both of Searcy.
Chosen from more than 450 applicants, the entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2023 have an average high school grade-point average above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30. The Honors College class includes 107 students from Arkansas and seven out-of-state students.
All members of the incoming honors class were selected using a holistic admissions process that factors in the applicant's academic performance, writing ability and service and leadership potential.
