Scholarship competition approaching
Two scholarship competitions will be held Feb. 19, 2022, at the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center.
The Miss Central Arkansas is for ages 18-26 years old and Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen is for ages 13-17 years old. Both are a preliminary to Miss Arkansas.
“This is a great scholarship opportunity for young ladies in White County,” Executive Director Nancy Thompson said. “We need all schools in White County represented.”
For more information, email central.ark.nancy@gmail.com or call (501) 554-4206.
White County libraries to offer ‘food for fines’
The White County Regional Library System announced recently that November will be a Food for Fines month.
This one-time event will be offered at the Goff Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Baldwin Memorial Library, the Lyda Miller Public Library, the Pangburn Public Library, the Rose Bud Public Library, the El Paso Community Library and the Searcy Public Library.
Library customers are required to return all overdue items to the circulation desk along with one non-perishable food item or more for all accrued fines on the account to be forgiven. Lost or damaged items must be paid for or brought up to date and are not included in this fine amnesty. Hotspot late fees and reconnect fees are not included.
Each library branch will choose a charitable organization in its community to receive the food.
“This fine amnesty allows library customers to receive a clean slate where they will once again be encouraged to take full advantage of the wide range of services the library has to offer,” White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino.
For more information, visit the nearest library or call (501) 268-2449.
Edward Jones’ Elgen named Inclusion Leader
Debbie Elgen, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Searcy, has been appointed as the Area Diverse Inclusion Leader.
The Area Diverse Inclusion Leader collaborates with others in the firm to attract more women and diverse financial advisers to Edward Jones and supports their development.
Elgen is also supporting the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Holiday Food Drive by using her office as a drop-off location for a canned food drive.
Residents may help support this effort by bringing in items to the branch office, 1111 S. Main St. in Searcy, during regular business hours through Nov. 24.
