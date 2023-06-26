6 area students graduate from UA's Fulbright College
Six area students graduated this spring from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
They joined more than 900 undergraduate students who earned bachelor's degrees in Fulbright College and who were celebrated May 12 at commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.
Macky Hurst of Searcy earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and Bachelor of Arts in sociology. Cade Smith of Searcy earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Grace Ziegenbalg of Searcy earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Alyssa Warren-Belford of Searcy earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. Nathan Sawyers of Searcy earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematical sciences and Bachelor of Science in physics. Addison Galyan of Pangburn earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design.
Warren-Belford also graduated with College Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program, which is an interdisciplinary program designed for students with highest academic and artistic ambition and requires students complete a third of their undergraduate curriculum in honors courses, including an honors colloquia and undergraduate research. Sawyers also graduated with College Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program.
"On behalf of our faculty, staff, and the entire U of A community, we offer you a big congratulations, Class of 2023 — you did it," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College. "You survived the late-night study sessions, the group projects, the times of uncertainty, and so much more to reach this milestone."
Collectively, Fulbright College awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor's degrees to students this spring in areas of study that span four academic disciplines in the college: fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
"I hope that these students, all of our new alumni, and all who supported them on this journey to commencement will take a moment to reflect on just how momentous this is, on all it took to get to this point, and all the incredible potential the future now holds," Sloan said.
Beebe resident graduates from University of Mississippi
Jessica Hummel of Beebe was among more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May.
Hummel, who majored in forensic chemistry, received a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts.
"Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future."
May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi's 170th commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 10-14.
4 area students qualify for Lyon College’s spring dean’s list
Lyon College in Batesville recently announced that 120 students made the spring 2023 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point aveage and take a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester to appear on the list.
Area students to make the list were Brittany Mendiola of Bald Knob and Asher C. Blake, Bethany A. Ellis and Layla D. Wilson of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.