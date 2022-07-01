Higginson Fire Department receives new kit
The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562.45 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the U.S. Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 wildfire suppression kits to rural volunteer fire departments.
The Higginson Volunteer Fire Department was among those who received the kit that includes equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the program submit applications that are scored according to specific criteria, including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire response equipment needs and other factors. The application period for next year’s wildfire protection kit program is expected to start in August.
Applications are available online at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/ when the application period opens.
Area students named to WBU honors lists
Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students who made the president’s list were Savvy Garringer of Beebe and Lillie Baker of Searcy.
Area students who made the dean’s list were Hayden Crafton of Beebe, Katlyn Harris of Griffithville, Madison Wallace of Pangburn and Morgan Feltrop of Searcy.
Bayou Road to be closed
The White County Road Department will be replacing culverts on Bayou Road Wednesday through Friday.
The road will be closed from the intersection of Bayou Road and Calhoun Road for 1,000 feet. The work will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. and conclude Friday at 4 p.m.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
