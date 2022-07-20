Scholarship deadline approaching
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. fall 2022 scholarships is Aug. 15.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education to achieve skilled employment.
The application for White County must be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145. Since its beginning in 1999, WCSPSF inc. has awarded 744 scholarships with a combined value of $474,074.
For more information and/or an application, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
Free community vaccine clinic Saturday
A free community COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at ARCare in Searcy, 406 Rodgers Drive in Searcy.
A $50 gift card will be offered for those who receive a vaccination at the clinic. Vaccines will be given from 10 a.m.-noon on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call (501) 269-9351.
Entry forms available for pageant
Forms are currently available for the White County Fair Pageant to be held Aug. 27.
Entry fee is $50 and open to boys up to 4 years old and girls up to 23 years old. Deadline to enter and practice is Aug. 26.
Entry forms can be picked up at Van’s and Reba’s in Searcy, the White County Fair Office and the White County Tax Assessor’s Office.
For more information, call (501) 283-0999 or (501) 827-0988.
