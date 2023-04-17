Documentary film to be shown in Searcy
A feature documentary film featuring the Jon Raney Recording Studio located in Drasco will premiere in Searcy on Saturday.
The documentary, produced by Harding University faculty and students, will highlight Jon Raney, a third-generation audio engineer and the mastermind behind Raney Recording. His recording studio has worked with seasoned performers as well as first-time recording artists.
A morning viewing in Heber Springs will include coffee and doughnuts and a Q&A with Jon Raney on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Gem Theatre in Heber Springs.
An afternoon showing in Searcy will be held at 4:30 p.m., at the Rialto Theater and will be followed at 6 p.m. at Citizens Park by a selection of food trucks and live music by Rivers West, an area folk-rock trio.
For more information, email mediarelations@harding.edu or call (501) 279-4108.
Strawberry Pageant approaching
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Strawberry Pageant April 29 at 2 p.m. in the Bald Knob High School Gym.
The pageant will have 10 divisions for girls include 0-6 months, 7-12 months, 13-23 months, 24-35 months, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-15 years and 16-18 years old. It will also have three divisions for boys, 0-12 months, 13-23 months and 2-4 years.
Each division will have a photogenic, best dressed, most beautiful/handsome winners, along with first and second runners-up. Each division will also have a Miss/Mr. Bald Knob, this contestant must live in the Bald Knob School District; and a Miss/Mr. Strawberry, going to the contestant with the highest overall score. There will be one crowd favorite boy and girl selected.
Entry fee is $50. Deadline and practice will be 6-8 p.m. at the Bald Knob High School Gym on April 28. Photogenic pictures need to be turned in at that time. Those participating in the crowd favorite should bring a container with contestant name and photo on it.
For more information or an entry form, call Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999. Completed entry forms can be mailed to 144 Russell Mountain Road, Bald Knob AR 72010.
Optimist Club to host free fishing derby
The Searcy Optimist Club will host a free fishing derby at Searcy Lake on May 6 for kids ages 4 through 15.
A kids casting contest will be held at 8 a.m. with prizes in two age categories, 4-7 and 8-15.
The derby will begin at 9 a.m. Awards will be given in three age groups, 4-6, 7-11 and 12-15 for biggest fish. Free hot dogs and drinks will be available.
All contestants need to bring their own tackle and bait. A drawing for a bicycle in each age group will also be held. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Area officers among academy graduates
Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy held its Spring 2023 graduation ceremony April 13 for 45 officers who completed the Basic Police Training Course.
The Spring 2023-A class finished with a 100 percent pass rate. Mark W. Looney of the Beebe Police Department earned first in the top academic awards.
Garrett Reed of the Bald Knob Police Department was chosen by his peers to act as the class’s speaker. He commented about how proud he was of his class, “I’m glad we started out with 45 people and ended with 45 people.”
For more information, call (870) 248-4193 or email jared.bassham@blackriver tech.edu.
