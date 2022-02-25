Symphonic band concert set for March 3
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Music will present the ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Owen Center Theater.
The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Bristow. Selections will include works by Robert Sheldon, Robert Longfield, Pascual Marquina, Clifton Jones, Rossano Galante, Rob Grice, Patrick Roszell and Brian Balmages.
The concert is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required on the ASU-Beebe campus. The Owen Center is located at 1102 W. College St.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
Area students among UA-Little Rock graduates
Several area students were among the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s fall 2021 graduates.
UA-Little Rock awarded more than 670 degrees for the fall 2021 semester.
Area students included: Jonathan Collins of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; William Collins, of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Hunter Gentry of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Kimberly Gillespie of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Karl Halcomb of Romance, Master of Science in construction management; Leslie Ingram of Searcy, Associate of Science in law enforcement as well as a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Andrea Jobe of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Kodie Lievsay of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in biology; and Leslie Walker of Beebe, Associate of Applied Science in nursing.
Riverview High School computer science programs receives donation
Solar company Lightsource bp recently partially funded an upgrade to the computers for the Riverview High School computer science program.
Lightsource bp is a solar project developer with utility-scare solar farms around the world and across the United States. The company is building a 132 megawatt solar project called Conway Solar at Happy off Joe Plantel Road near Searcy.
The high school robotics program is focusing on helping students build problem solving and critical thinking skills through exploration, application and real-world connection of computer science. The Riverview High School Esports Team will use the computers as well, to participate in organized and competitive videogaming events.
“We appreciate the donation to our school’s new computer science/robotics and esports program” district Superintendent Stan Stratton said. “We look forward to future partnerships.”
