Searcian named to Belmont University honors list
Emily Baker of Searcy qualified for the fall 2021 dean's list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 50 percent of Belmont's 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2021 dean's list.
Judsonia student named to honor roll at University of the Ozarks
Dillan Hopkins of Judsonia has been named to the University of the Ozarks fall 2021 honor roll.
The University of the Ozarks is a private, four-year liberal arts university located in Clarksville.
Several named to the WBU honors lists
Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Savannah Garringer and Caleb Harris, both of Beebe, were named to the president’s list. Students Katlyn Harris of Griffithville and Madison Wallace of Pangburn were named to the dean’s list.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.
Cemetery association to meet
The annual meeting of the Philadelphia Cemetery Association will be held Feb. 5 at Steprock Church of Christ in Judsonia.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be masks and sanitizer available at the door.
