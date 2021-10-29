Arkansas State Fair winners announced
Winners in the Arts and Crafts divisions in the 2021 Arkansas State Fair were recently announced.
Area winners included the following: Acrylic-Seascape and Pastels-Landscape, Luis Alberto of Beebe; Acrylic-Still Life, Charlsie Baker of Pangburn; Any Holiday-Snowman, Mary E. Dockery of Searcy; and Collage-Flowers, Melissa Marsh of Searcy.
Area winners in the Vegetables, Dried Fruits, Dried Vegetables and Canning divisions included Home Canning-Pickles-Pickled Green Tomatoes, Marsha Clause of Searcy.
Area libraries receive funding
The White County Regional Library System was awarded more than $58,000 from The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which awarded $2,660,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Arkansas State Library and $2.4 million of the funds were set aside for direct aid to public libraries.
The Arkansas State Library awarded a grant to the White County Regional Library System in the amount of $58,511.97 to support pandemic recovery efforts. The White County Regional Library System is using these funds primarily for enhanced technology needs, including WiFi access points, receipt printers and barcode scanners. For the Searcy library, the library system has purchased a new fax machine, public computer printer and two photocopy machines. The Rose Bud and Beebe libraries are purchasing materials and supplies to build an outdoor garden. The remainder of ARPA funds will go toward downloadable ebooks and eaudiobooks for the library’s digital library collection.
For more information, visit www.imls.gov.
White County cleanup approaching
The Keep White County Beautiful fall countywide cleanup will be held in November.
Open to White County residents only, the cleanup will be held 4-6 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the White County Fairgrounds on Davis Drive.
The annual event is hosted by White County and the city of Searcy. The following items will be accepted: regular-size tires (maximum of 10) off the rim, white goods (appliances), scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash (roadside litter) and all paints in dry form. Anyone found dumping items after hours is subject to a $1,000 fine.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200 or (501) 279-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.