Church to host youth fundraiser
First Baptist Church, 101 N. Elm St. in Bald Knob, will hold a spaghetti dinner to support their youth group Feb. 11.
The dinner will be donation only with all proceeds benefitting the church's youth group. In addition, a bake sale and silent auction will be held.
The fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m.
Searcian named to Freed-Hardeman University president's list
Sabrina Brown of Searcy was among students named to the Freed-Hardeman University president's list for the fall 2022 semester. To be on the list, a student must be full time and have a 4.0 grade-point average. Brown is earning a Bachelor of Arts in theater performance.
Several named to University of Arkansas at Little Rock dean's list
Area students have been named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Nearly 1,150 students were recognized.
To be on the list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Students named to the list included Deanna Cannon of Searcy, Lauren Clifton of Beebe, Larry Cloyes of Searcy, Yolanda Crider of Bradford, Madison Crump of Searcy, Katherine Holtz of Beebe, Kelcie Jackson of Mc Rae, Joshua James of Searcy, Colten Long of Judsonia, Joshua Manley of Beebe, Kathryn Marsh of Searcy, Matthew McIntosh of Searcy, Dana Medler of Kensett, Juleah Morgan of Beebe, Sergio Perez Ortega of Bald Knob, Kodi Prather of Beebe, Molly Proffitt of Beebe, Gracelyn Ross of Beebe, Elizabeth Schaefer of Searcy, Shellae Scruggs of Searcy, Rachel Siler of Bald Knob, Troy Treece of Searcy, Rachael Vickers of Beebe and William Watson of Searcy.
Four named to Mississippi State University honors lists
Two area students were among 4,174 named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 president's list. Students on the president's list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Carson McFatridge of Bald Knob and Kaylee Watson of Judsonia were named to the list.
Two Searcy students were named to the deans' list. A student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79 while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Mary Daniel of Searcy and Gavin Sparks of Searcy were named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.