Searcy author publishes first book
Andre Ford of Searcy recently published his first science fiction novel, “Anthony Knight: Oath of Service.”
Verify your print or online subscription account here.
Andre Ford of Searcy recently published his first science fiction novel, “Anthony Knight: Oath of Service.”
The story focuses on Anthony Knight, a young man that grew up on Earth, even though he’s a citizen of a distant empire. He decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps by joining the Imperial military and taking the Oath of Service. As he advances in his career, he learns about a sinister plot involving Earth.
The novel, published on Amazon, was “written to provide a different take on an action adventure story in the military science fiction genre,” Ford said.
“It’s my hope that those who will read the story will enjoy the adventure and the lessons to be learned,” he said.
Ford is a 2005 graduate of Searcy High School and is the son of Angela Ford of Searcy, host of Keep It Positive for Life show and creator of Angela’s Kitchen.
The El Puente Hispanic Services Center will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Dinner on Oct. 13 at Living Way Church of Christ, 3353 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and a be a “celebration of Hispanic culture with a meal, dessert buffet and art.”
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at 904 N. Main St. on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.
For more information, email office@elpuente searcy.org, call (501) 827-9944 or find El Puente Hispanic Services Center on Facebook.
Westview Missionary Baptist Church, 3659 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, will host revival services Oct. 19-21 at 7 p.m. each day.
Speaker will be Brother Kenny Roberson. The church welcomes anyone who would like to attend.
The Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus and the Democratic Party of White County will host a Meet the Candidates event Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. in Searcy.
Organizers encourage attendees to “come and meet candidates for office and voice concerns to them.”
Refreshments will be served.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas will host a Good Old Fashioned Family Fun Day and Cookout on Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m.
The event will be held at Forevermost Farms, 352 School Road in Rose Bud, and feature live music, dinner, bounce house, obstacle course, live auction, face painting, horseshoes, snowcones and candidate stump speeches. Admission is free.
