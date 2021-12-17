Area students attend centennial National 4-H Congress
Four White County students are among 37 Arkansas 4-H members who have returned from the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, where they were recognized for their achievements.
Annabelle Ferren, Delaney White, Aspen White and Will Pruitt participated in the premier leadership event for senior 4-H members. All attendees had winning project record books at the state level, a requirement to attend.
This year’s event was the 100th National 4-H Congress.
“We were thrilled to take a busload of Arkansas 4-H'ers to Atlanta, on our first face-to-face 4-H national event in nearly two years,” said Angie Freel, interim associate department head for Arkansas 4-H. “Our 37 4-H members joined 800 other 4-H'ers from across the country and participated in service-learning projects, international education and workshops led by national leaders. It's a grand tradition in Arkansas to attend Congress, and we look forward to attending many more."
This year’s conference theme — “A Century of Empowering Youth” — focused on leadership, citizenship, global awareness and inclusion.
The Arkansas 4-H Foundation funded the trip. Highlights of the five-day trip included a tour of Atlanta, visits to the Atlanta History Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Visitor Center, Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta Zoo, Hall of College Football Fame and other attractions.
Searcian joins production of ‘Christmas at Belmont’
Lauren Brown of Searcy joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," set to air on PBS for the 19th straight holiday season.
"Christmas at Belmont" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on Nashville Public Television and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Check local listings for additional broadcast times.
This year's performance of "Christmas at Belmont" includes an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album.
Produced by NPT, "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university's campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.