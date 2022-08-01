Road closing begins today
The White County Road Department will be replacing culverts on Moccasin Bend Road today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The road will be closed from the intersection of Benskin Road to the intersection of Red River Shores.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
Burn ban lifted
The White County burn ban implemented July 7 due to lack of rainfall has been lifted.
White County has received enough rainfall the last few days to lift the ban, but those who are burning should be “cautious and do not burn if wind and dry conditions warrant danger,” according to the news release from the county. Fire should never be left unattended.
Area residents graduate from UALR
Several area residents were among 1,075 who were awarded degrees from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the spring 2022 semester.
Area graduates included Dominique Akawuaku of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Andrea Armstrong of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in Education in middle childhood education; Kelly Brainard of Beebe, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Edgar Castorena of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in business analytics; Alicia Chism of McRae, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Morgan Elam of Searcy, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Spencer Eldridge of Beebe, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Samantha Fisher of Searcy, Master of Social Work in social work; Stephanie Gilchrist of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Ashley Greene of Pangburn, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Jennifer Henard of Beebe, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Emily Hubble of Romance, Master of Education in education; Stephanie Kidd of Judsonia, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Ariel Lackey of Searcy, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Daniel Martinez of Beebe, Associate of Science in law enforcement; Destini Martinez of Judsonia, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; John Morris of El Paso, Bachelor of Arts in history; Ryotaro Okada of Searcy, Associate of Computer Science in computer programming; Timothy Roberts of Bald Knob, Associate of Science in construction science; Diego Soria of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Esmeralda Suarez of Judsonia, Master of Social Work in social work; and Rebekah White of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
UCA announces spring 2022 graduates
The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement May 6-7 and conferred 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate degrees and certificates.
Area graduates included Samantha Bailey Meidell of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts; Turner Neal Moon of Rose Bud, Bachelor of Arts; Logan N. Schwenk of Beebe, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts; Tiana N. Credle of Kensett, Bachelor of Business Administration; Angel A. Herrera of Bradford, cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration; Aaron M. Isom of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration; Whitney Ann Kidd of Searcy, cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brianna Garrison of Beebe, Bachelor of General Studies; Tae’ Leonard of Searcy, Bachelor of General Studies; Jordan Alderson of Beebe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Zachary Thomas Andrews of Beebe, Bachelor of Science; Brynn Rhea Castleberry of Searcy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Catherine Lynn Hall of Beebe, magna cum laude, undergraduate scholar, Bachelor of Science; Emily R Housley of Searcy, magna cum laude, undergraduate scholar, Bachelor of Science; Jaden M. Jackson of Searcy, Bachelor of Science; Natalie Nicole Miller of Judsonia, Bachelor of Science; Ronnie Anthony Romo of Bald Knob, cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Courtney Allison Sanchez Perez of Searcy, Bachelor of Science; Ayreona L. Snelson of Kensett, cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Allison Lee Strayhorn of McRae, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Pedro Valdes of Griffithville, cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Tylar Jelen Vernon of Pangburn, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Jordan A. Wray of Rose Bud, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science; Chaisey Justeen Fisher of Searcy, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kye Joseph Fontenot of El Paso, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Patricia Carolina Yingling of Searcy, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in education; Jacob Allen Ferren of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Madison Paige Moffitt of Searcy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lani E. Wolfe of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Karen D. Kelley of Searcy, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Donald S. Wilcox of Searcy, Doctor of Philosophy; Genevieve Suzanne Girard-Baird of Searcy, Master of Arts in teaching; David Gage Parker of Searcy, Master of Music; Misty Dawn Boatman of Pangburn, Master of Science; Lacey Elizabeth Hall of Searcy, Master of Science; and Arlona Yvonne Sturdivant of Searcy, Post-Master’s Certificate.
