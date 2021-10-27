Area student among scholarship recipients
The Arkansas Rice Reps class of 2021 capped off the five-month Arkansas Rice program recently at Loca Luna in Little Rock.
Mary Frances Oxner of Searcy was awarded the second-place prize of $3,000. The Rice Reps and their families were present as students received scholarships while the class as a whole was recognized for their participation.
The goal of the Arkansas Rice Reps program is to encourage interest in rice promotion and to publicize the importance of the Arkansas rice industry to the state’s economy. Contestants were judged on their promotional activities, creativity, involvement, stewardship while participating in the program and on their knowledge of the rice industry.
Oxner also won first in the Rice Month Video Contest, winning an additional $1,000 and second in the Instagram Contest winning $250.
The Arkansas Rice Council sponsors this program for high school seniors. Application information for the 2022 Arkansas Rice Reps class will be available starting in March of the new year.
CAPCA LiHEAP assistance to open
The Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program ran through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas start date is currently set for Dec. 6. It is for electric and gas assistance.
For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy, AR 72143.
Searcian in University of Utah’s largest freshman class
Makenna Mcmullin of Searcy, is among the 5,361 students who make up the University of Utah’s Class of 2025 – the largest freshman class in school history. Mcmullin’s major is mechanical engineering.
Enrollment of first-time freshmen increased 19.6 percent from fall 2020 and is the first class of over 5,000 students at the university. Last fall, first-time freshmen increased 5.5 percent.
