Living Hope Conference to be Sunday
Valley Baptist Church will host a free Living Hope Conference on Sunday featuring Ricky Chelette.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 10:59 pm
According to the church, the event is designed to “teach parents, grandparents and those who love the next generation the biblical truths and proper biblical responses to current issues of the day in the area of same-sex attraction and gender confusion.”
Topics include the following:
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Rethinking our response to those who are hurting.
12:30 p.m. – Understanding gender development in males.
2:15 p.m. – Understanding gender development in females.
3:30 p.m. – Q&A with Ricky Chelette.
5 p.m. – How the world vs, the word deals with current issues.
A meal will be provided prior to the 12:30 p.m. session. Those interested should register online at valleybaptistchurch.com.
Ty Haralson of Searcy was awarded the Gosack Scholarship in Public Administration at Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
The award is part of 700 scholarships totaling $3 million given in the 2022-23 school year to Fulbright College students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
Scholarships are made possible from the support of donors, who include alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, and aid students as part of the commitment to student success.
Southern Arkansas University Tech’s chancellor’s list for fall 2022 has been announced with Brylee Beene majoring in cosmetology from Rose Bud making the list.
The SAU Tech chancellor’s list recognizes students who registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester grade-point average on all hours attempted.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System.
