Searcy trash, recycle route changes
The Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
All trash routes for the week will run one day behind. The Monday recycling routes will be run Tuesday. All other routes remain the same.
For more information, call (501) 279-1000.
Searcian among seniors to receive First Electric scholarships
Aleigha Smith of Searcy High School was among nine seniors to receive a First Electric Cooperative $2,000 college scholarship. High school graduates living in the cooperative’s five districts were eligible.
Scholarships are funded by the co-op’s Operation Round-Up program. First Electric members who participate in Operation Round-Up volunteer to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next even dollar amount. That money is held in a trust and given as scholarships to high school seniors and as donations to local nonprofit organizations.
Since 1998, the Operation Round-Up program has awarded more than $1.28 million in donations to nonprofit organizations and college scholarships.
Fundraiser garden tour approaching
El Puente, an area nonprofit, will host a Searcy Garden Tour this summer as a fundraising event.
The event will be held Sunday, June 27, from 1-4 p.m. The event will include an afternoon touring four Searcy gardens. Participants can learn about using native plants, attracting pollinators and edible gardening. Advance tickets are $20 or will be $25 at the door. Children 10 and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.elpuentesearcy.org.
Three named to honors lists
Crystal Todd of Searcy and Codey Secrest of Beebe have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2021 dean’s list and Shelby Ramsey of Higginson has been named to the president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester; and online students must earn 12 credits.
Searcian named to Mississippi spring 2021 chancellor’s honor roll
Sophia Stanley of Searcy was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 honor roll list.
Stanley was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.