Beekeepers to meet May 2
The White County Beekeepers will meet May 2 at 6 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road.
Speaker will be state bee inspector Jacob Bates.
The club encourages the community to “come find out what your fellow beekeepers are dealing with and get the club running strong again.” Refreshments will be served and masks are not required.
Farmers’ market opening April 30
The opening day of the Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market season is April 30 from 8 a.m.-noon. on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
“The market features locally grown produce, meat, baked goods, honey, plants, handcrafted items and more,” said Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band concert Thursday
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Music will present the ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Owen Center Theatre, 1102 W. College St.
The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Bristow. Selections will include works by Robert W. Smith, Robert Longfield, Charles Booker, Randall Standridge, Ed Huckeby, Eric Morales, Rob Romeyn and Thomas Doss.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or view www.asub.edu.
New season of ‘Blueberry’ begins July 8
“Blueberry’s Clubhouse” – the original pre-kindergarten -second-grade children’s program featuring Blueberry, a curious puppet guide, and her friends at Camp Onomatopoeia participating in activities across the Natural State – returns to Arkansas PBS on July 8 at 9:30 a.m. The series, produced in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, will air each Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. through Aug. 12.
Leading up to the new season, Arkansas PBS will broadcast seasons one and two of “Blueberry’s Clubhouse” beginning May 6.
Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock).
