White County Democrats to host convention
The Democratic Party of White County will hold its 2022 County Convention and June meeting Monday, June 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Student Center on the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus, 1800 E. Moore Ave.
At the convention, county party delegates will elect three new Democratic Party of Arkansas State Committee members to two-year terms, the county’s delegates to the DPA State Convention in August, and also conduct committee business. County party delegates who are able to vote will consist of current DPWC members who have paid their biannual dues.
Before the convention at 5 p.m., Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones along with White County residents will host a Walk-A-Mile event in Searcy to connect with voters in the county. He will be joined by several Democratic nominees for the state Legislature, including Nick Cartwright (state Senate District 18) and Shantel Davis (state House District 58). The group will meet at the White County Courthouse.
ASU-Beebe hosting Summer Success program
Arkansas State University-Beebe will host a Summer Success program designed to help students improve their math and English Accuplacer scores.
The free program helps students improve their college placement test scores, so they are able to test out of developmental coursework. Students will also earn college credit for principles of academic success III, which is an introduction to college course that all ASU-Beebe students are required to take.
Two classes will be offered during the three-week session July 11-28. Students can choose to attend a morning session from 10 a.m.-noon or an evening session from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday each week. Classes will meet in the Owen Center, Room 145 on the Beebe campus. Frannie Pickens will teach math, and Cindy Beck will teach English.
For more information, call Teddy Davis, dean of arts and humanities, at (501) 882-8873 or email tldavis@asub.edu.
Searcy native, Harding alumnus earn medical degrees
Searcy native Taylor Rutherford and Harding alumnus Matthew Pultz received their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees from New York Institute of Technology of College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University at the college’s commencement and hooding ceremony held May 25 in Jonesboro.
Rutherford, who earned her undergraduate degree from Ouachita Baptist University prior to attending NYITCOM at Arkansas State, will begin an internal medicine residency at NEA Baptist Health System in Jonesboro in July. Pultz is originally from Hot Springs and will perform his residency in emergency medicine at Kansas City University-Freeman Health System in Joplin, Mo.
“We are extremely proud of the Class of 2022, especially considering the unique challenges this group faced as their final two years of medical school took place during a pandemic,” said Shane Speights, D.O., dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State. “They persevered and worked incredibly hard to complete their medical degrees.”
The NYITCOM at Arkansas State Class of 2022 was the third graduating class at Arkansas’ first osteopathic medical school, which opened in 2016. NYITCOM at Arkansas State was founded with a mission to produce physicians to help alleviate the significant shortage Arkansas is facing. Of the 2022 graduates, 70 percent will specialize in primary care as they begin their residency training.
UA-Little Rock honors Beebe student
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Department of Engineering Technology has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year, including Joshua Manley of Beebe, who received the Senior Award in mechanical engineering technology.
