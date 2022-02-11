Reunion to be held
Former employees of Central Arkansas Hospital are invited to a reunion Feb. 19 at the Searcy Country Club from 2-5 p.m.
Casual dress and COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.
Fundraisers to be held for scholarship program
Fundraisers for scholarships for the Miss Central Arkansas competition and Miss Central Arkansas Outstanding Teen competition (preliminary to Miss Arkansas) will begin Thursday.
Ten percent of all purchases on Thursday at Western Sizzlin in Searcy from 5-8 p.m. and at Bobby T’s Mattress in Searcy from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. will be donated to the organization. In addition, Super Bowl and Arcade in Searcy will donate 10 percent from all games played Thursday and Buff City Soap will donate a portion of the proceeds made Feb. 14 between 4-7 p.m.
“Don’t forget to tell the waitress or store you are there for the Central Arkansas fundraiser,” Executive Director Nancy Thompson said. “We would also love for you to come to our program on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Searcy High School auditorium.”
Masters of ceremonies include former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe and Tiffeny Crow. Miss Arkansas will perform, and the “talent presented by our winners last year and our candidates competing will be ‘top-notch,’” Thompson said.
Searcian named to University of Utah’s honor list
Makenna Mcmullin of Searcy was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2021 dean’s list. majoring in mechanical engineering BME.
Mcmullin was among more than 9,600 students named to the list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Searcy student to present research at NCUR
Abstracts submitted by 14 Arkansas State University students, including Ashley Watson of Searcy, have been accepted for presentation to the National Conference on Undergraduate Research in April.
The students are working under the guidance of 10 Arkansas State faculty members who also will participate in the conference, to be conducted virtually.
Watson is a senior international business major and will present “Assessing How a Language Barrier and Money Experiences Affect Financial Literacy.” Her adviser is Dr. Philip Tew.
“We are very proud of the students who have been accepted to present at NCUR 2022,” stated Kari M. Harris, director of student research in the Office of Research and Technology Transfer. “This conference showcases student research from all over the United States, and we are excited to have A-State students participating.”
Area students among Arkansas State graduates
Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 18 in First National Bank Arena.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade-point average are designated summa cum laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated magna cum laude and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated cum laude.
Area students named to the list included the following:
Bald Knob: Madison Elizabeth Watson, Master of Communication Disorders, communication disorders; Lane Garrison Clay, Bachelor of General Studies, general studies; Rylee A. Curd, Associate of Science, A.S. en route; Riley Paige Sisson, Associate of Science, A.S. en route; and Macy Lynn Walker, Bachelor of Arts, political science, cum laude.
Beebe: Shayna Rae Jennings, Master of Science in Education, school counseling; Taylor Hope McGraw, Master of Communication Disorders, communication disorders; Abigail Faith Smith, Master of Accountancy, accounting; Brittny L. Ingersoll, Bachelor of General Studies, general studies; Stacy Lynn Worthey, Bachelor of Arts, criminology; and Nicholas J. Yates, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.
Judsonia: Alexia E. Louks, Associate of Science, A.S. en route; Sydney A. Mcgill, Associate of Arts, A.A. en route; and Lauren A. Ridings, Associate of Science, A.S. en route.
McRae: Paula N. Gentry, Specialist in Education, educational leadership; and Alyssa J. Lively, Associate of Arts, A.A. en route.
Pangburn: Robin Nell O’Connor, Master of Science, disaster preparedness and emergency management.
Rose Bud: Fatima Del Carmen Estrada Gutierrez, Associate of Science, A.S. en route.
Searcy: Bryce C. Bartlett, Master of Science, sport administration; Reagan Leigh Brackett, Master of Arts, political science; Emily Hope Davis, Master of Communication Disorders, communication disorders; Rhiannon Marie Roper Sniffin, Master of Science in Education, curriculum and instruction; Darla Jane Gregory, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Rebecca M. Heflin, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Emma Kate Mackey, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Cherylyn June Miller, Bachelor of General Studies, general studies; Thomas J. Sledge, Bachelor of Science, creative media production; Cameron Chase Stalnaker, Bachelor Science Education, physical education; Faye Elisa Santos Tran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing; and Whitney Leigh Warden, Bachelor of Arts, chemistry, cum laude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.