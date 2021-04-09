National Junior Auxiliary Week celebrated
Junior Auxiliary of Searcy celebrated National JA Week on April 4-10.
“This annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work so hard year-round to make a positive difference,” Tessa Floyd, PR chair, said.
JA of Searcy has been a part of the White County community since 1961 and has 15 active members who donated over 1,500 hours in 2019-20 to the chapter’s various projects. The chapter raises funds each year through its Charity Ball, along with various other fundraisers.
“This was an exciting week for us because it gave us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Searcy for supporting us in this work and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” Floyd said. “The families and children we serve are so deserving and thankful for this assistance, and none of that would be possible without the support of the entire community.
“As we hit the second half of the 80th year for the National Association of Junior Auxiliary, we are sharing our challenge and theme this year put forth by our national president, Kelly Freeland. She asked us all to ‘Bloom Where You Are Planted.’ This message had tremendous opportunity during JA week to spread love and share what we do in our local chapters. Let it serve as an inspiration for others to get involved. There is no better subject to receive the light than the children that benefit from Junior Auxiliary and its projects.”
CAPCA LiHEAP program closing
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective April 30. For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
Unity Health purchases hospital in Jacksonville
Unity Health has acquired the hospital buildings and multiple adjacent properties in Jacksonville. The purchase was completed through cooperation between Unity Health, Jacksonville city officials and Allegiance Health Management.
“Unity Health will work with the state to relicense the facility and begin extensive remodeling this spring with the intent to see our first patient by early summer of 2022. The initial plan is for the Unity Health-Jacksonville location to provide an emergency department, radiology/imaging services, behavioral health services and observation and acute inpatient rooms, with the intent to add more services throughout the first three years,” said Steven Webb, Unity Health president/CEO.
Jones earns top paper honor at Bowen Law School
Emily Jones of Beebe recently earned a Top Paper award at the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The award recognizes the highest class grade for classes taken during the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2020. Jones earned the award in sports and entertainment law for summer 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.