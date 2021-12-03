Beebe Masonic Lodge to host fundraiser
The Beebe Masonic Lodge No. 145 FAM, 1000 Center St. in Beebe, will host its first annual Benefit Bowl Lunch.
The event will be held today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and feature chili, beans, fixings and more, along with a silent benefit auction. Portions of the auction will benefit the Beebe Angel Tree Foundation. Tickets are $10.
For more information, call (501) 339-3331, (501) 288-3996 or (501) 288-4115.
Suit, tie giveaway approaching
Bryant Law Firm in Searcy will host a suit and tie giveaway Dec. 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Our attorney, Chris Bryant, has organized several suit and tie giveaways in Searcy over the last few years,” said Britani Funderburk, office manager of Bryant Law Firm. “Thanks to generous donations from business leaders in our community, we now have more items to give away than ever before. These suits are lightly worn and still in great condition.”
There are no fees for the suits and ties.
“Our goal is to provide access to high-quality business attire for everyone,” Funderburk said. “Suits can be expensive and our firm wants to help people look great and feel great for job interviews, court appearances, weddings or any other formal event they may have. Mr. Bryant has been really passionate about this for as long as I have worked here. We always look forward to this as a way to give back to our community.”
For anyone who does not know how to tie a tie, Bryant will be on hand to help during the giveaway. The suits will be on display a few doors down from the Bryant Law Firm at 612 S. Main St. in Searcy, and signs will be visible.
“We will not require anyone to disclose personal information to us, but we do ask that anyone taking a suit promise to put it to good use,” she said. “We try to limit one full suit and tie per person. We have over 100 suits and too many ties to count so we are hopeful many will come. We will give items away on a first come first served basis.”
Those who are unable to attend and have a need, can call (501) 368-0149 and “our firm will try to arrange a time for you to get a suit so long as supplies last.”
Deadline for scholarship approaching
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Inc. spring 2022 scholarships is Jan. 7, 2022.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment.
Interested applicants may view and print the application at www.aspsf.org. The application for WCSPSF Inc. scholarships must be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145 by the deadline.
For more information or for a mailed application, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
American Angus Association welcomes new member
Jalyn Smith of Searcy is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
For more information, visit NJAA.info.
