Searcy trash, recycle route changes
The city of Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Friday.
All trash routes will remain on a normal schedule. Friday recycling routes will be run Monday. All other routes remain the same.
For more information, call (501) 279-1000.
Deadline for scholarship approaching
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2021 scholarships is Jan. 7.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment.
Interested applicants may view the application and instructions at www.aspsf.org.
For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
