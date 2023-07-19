Bradford Senior Center to host open house
The Bradford Senior Center, 3rd W. Elm St. in Bradford, will host an open house Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
The event will include an ice cream social provided by Cigna and demonstrations of activities offered at the center.
For more information, call (501) 268-2587 and ask for Paula.
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. fall 2023 scholarships is Aug. 15.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education to achieve skilled employment.
The application for White County must be printed and mailed to Box 8325, Searcy, AR. 72145. Since its beginning in 1999, WCSPSF inc. has awarded 772 scholarships with a combined value of $499,574.
For more information and/or an application, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
Carson McFatridge of Searcy is among Mississippi State University students selected as 2023 Demmer Scholars to study and experience natural resources policymaking through a Washington, D.C., summer internship and class.
McFatridge, a junior wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture major, is working with the House Natural Resources Committee.
Designed for students to learn about policymaking on natural resources and conservation, the Demmer Scholars Program allows students to complete a 12-week, 40-hour-per-week internship with a government or nongovernmental organization active in natural resources policymaking and take a 400-level policymaking course.
Created in 2009 and named after Michigan State graduate, conservationist and businessman William A. Demmer, the program selects students from Mississippi State, Michigan State University and the University of Montana to work with internship partners including the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and House Natural Resources Committee. It is affiliated with the Boone and Crockett Club, one of the oldest U.S. conservation organizations, in which Demmer once served as president.
