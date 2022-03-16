Hollywood writer, producer to speak at Searcy club
Joe Aaron, co-developer of the animated television series "Doug," as well as writer on several movies, will speak to the White County Creative Writers on Monday.
Aaron is a writer and producer, known for "Crazy Jones" (2002), "Surrounded by Idiots" (2022) and "Guttersnipes."
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be held at Simmons First Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy.
For more information, visit www.whitecountycreativewriters.org.
White County Central registration approaching
The White County Central kindergarten, pre-k and HIPPY registration will be held March 31 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. in the WCC auditorium.
Those registering for kindergarten must be 5 on or before Aug. 1 and should bring a birth certificate, Social Security card and shot record. Spots for pre-k and HIPPY will be filled with children who are 4 years old, and 3-year-olds will be accepted if space is available. Those registering should bring a birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, physical or wellness check within two years, tax returns or last month of pay stubs.
Nominations open for ASU-Beebe Outstanding Alumni Award
The opportunity to nominate for the ASU-Beebe Outstanding Alumni Award will be open through May 13.
The purpose is to recognize the educational and career achievements of ASU-Beebe alumni, their success as leaders in their professional field and the impact they have had and are expected to continue to have on society and their profession.
Award recipients are selected based on the following criteria: Be a graduate of ASU-Beebe and have achieved significant recognition or accomplishment in their chosen field, community service or service to ASU-Beebe.
For more information or to nominate, visit www.giveasub.com/outstandingalumni or call (501) 882-3600.
Annual chamber banquet approaching
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will host its annual chamber banquet April 9 at 6 p.m.
The speaker will be former Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Public Affairs Coordinator Steve "Wildman" Wilson, who hosts the radio show "Call of the Wild," and a traditional meal will be served.
For more information, call (501) 724-3140.
