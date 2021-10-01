Area residents among first-year law students
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has welcomed its first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year.
Area students include Rachel Dye of Searcy, Brandi Iglehart of Searcy and David Lewis of Judsonia.
UA-Little Rock recognizes students
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed 99 new members of the Chancellor’s Leadership Corps who joined the college leadership program during the 2021-22 semester.
Area students selected to the Chancellor’s Leadership Corps include Emily Davis of Beebe, a graduate of Vilonia High School, and Kodi Prather of Beebe, a graduate of Beebe High School.
The CLC is a leadership development program that provides a student-centered experience focused on leadership building and academic success, and purports to cultivate an environment that will positively impact the community.
CLC Scholars receive a financial package totaling up to $32,000 through a four-year renewable scholarship. CLC is the oldest and largest program at UA-Little Rock.
Members of the Chancellor’s Leadership Corps have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0. In addition to their academic work, CLC students volunteer for community service on campus and in the community. They also participate in one professional or personal development program per academic year. CLC students are heavily involved in the running of the Trojan Food Pantry and Trojan Career Closet.
Territorial Arkansas exhibit on display through Oct. 31
The Abington Library at Arkansas State University-Beebe is currently displaying the Territorial Arkansas Traveling Exhibit through Oct. 31.
The display Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier consists of 15 panels that explore the history of the Arkansas Territory through the collections of the Arkansas State Archives and their branch archives, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives.
The Abington Library is located on the ASU-Beebe campus at 1000 W. Iowa St. and is open to the public. The library hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the library is requiring face masks at this time.
Seniors in White County need adopting
The White County Aging Program will host an adopt a senior program again this year.
“Most of the wish lists are going out this week and some next week,” Assistant Program Director Holly E. Spencer-Arnold said. “If you or someone you know is looking for ways to give back, this is an excellent opportunity to do so.”
Spencer-Arnold said while once in a while they receive an extravagant wish, for the most part the wishes are for food, snacks and treats; personal grooming items; household cleaning supplies; laundry soaps; warm socks; blankets; clothes; and coats.
“If it’s on your heart to help senior citizens this year, please reach out to me or Kelli Harrington,” Spencer-Arnold said. “We expect to have the completed wish lists back by the end of October.”
For more information, visit White County Aging Program Inc., 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, or call (501) 268-2587.
