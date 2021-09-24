CAPCA LiHEAP Program Closing Notice
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Summer Regular, Crisis and Extended Winter LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective Thursday.
For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
Road closing scheduled for Monday
The White County Road Department will be replacing culverts on Sandy Ford Road on Monday.
The road will be closed from the intersection of Arkansas Highway 31 to the intersection of Louie Pruitt Road from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
Area students named to honors lists
Students on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for summer 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.
The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a GPA of 4.0 in summer classes. Area students named to the chancellor’s list included Latoya Simpson of Beebe, Paula Jameson of Judsonia and Anna Bristo of Searcy.
The dean’s list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. Area students named to the dean’s list included Devanee Ray of Rose Bud and Megan Woodle of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.