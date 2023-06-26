Latest e-Edition
- Fire after renter's insurance policy increased results in arson charge
- Community band performs
- Coping with the loss of a pet
- ‘Elemental’ brings Pixar back in its element
- Community briefs
- Upcycling turns would-be trash into ice cream and pizza
- Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses
- Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit from states demanding that Biden administration boost deportations
- Searcy 22-year-old killed Monday in collision
- 2D Sports youth baseball severs ties with Searcy, rumored to have been promised turf at other locations
- Human skeletal remains found Friday in wooded area in Searcy
- Arkansas State Police investigating 'in-custody death' at White County jail
- Human skeletal remains found last week being treated as homicide, Searcy police chief says
- Searcy 29-year-old arrested Thursday after shot fired behind Southwest Middle School
- Trafficking case against Briarwood Apartments owner, accomplice detailed in affidavits
- Arrest warrants
- Merchants and Planters Bank promotes three
- Judge dismisses defamation case against Beebe mayor, saying school administrator failed to establish elements needed for claim
