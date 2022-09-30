The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Oct. 14 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include UHT milk, applesauce, canned pears, egg noodles, beef chili, canned chicken bones, raisins, farina wheat, grits and canned salmon.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and photo identification. Those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person. Distribution is curbside and bring a cell phone if possible.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,473 for a family of one; $1,984 for a family of two; $2,495 for a family of three; $3,007 for a family of four; $3,518 for a family of five; $4,029 for a family of six; $4,541 for a family of seven; and $5,052 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $512.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Brady Thomas at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2133.
