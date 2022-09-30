The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Oct. 14 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.

Items to be distributed include UHT milk, applesauce, canned pears, egg noodles, beef chili, canned chicken bones, raisins, farina wheat, grits and canned salmon.

