Commodity distribution
The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Aug. 3 from 8-11 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include UHT milk, grape juice, fruit mix, peaches, peas, carrots, cream of chicken soup, blackeye peas, macaroni and cheese, beef stew and chicken boned pouch.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and photo identification. Those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,580 for a family of one; $2,137 for a family of two; $2,694 for a family of three; $3,250 for a family of four; $3,807 for a family of five; $4,364 for a family of six; $4,921 for a family of seven; and $5,478 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $557.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Junea Eubanks at (501) 733-5892 ext. 2095.
