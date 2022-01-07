The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Friday from 8-11 a.m. at the A.J. Baker National Guard Armory, 3105 S. Main St. in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include instant milk, orange juice, fig nuggets, peaches, frozen Highbush blueberries, green beans, frozen corn, pea, cream of chicken soup, dry garbanzo beans, dry lentils, pinto beans, walnuts, pistachio, spaghetti pasta, egg noodles, macaroni pasta, farina wheat, chicken drumsticks, canned pork, chicken thighs, frozen ham slice and Alaskan pollock fish nuggets.
Each household will receive one to three of each item while supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and photo identification. Those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person.
The monthly income guidelines are $1,396 for a family of one; $1,888 for a family of two; $2,379 for a family of three; $2,871 for a family of four; $3,363 for a family of five; $3,363 for a family of six; $4,347 for a family of seven; and $4,839 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $492.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Brady Thomas at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2133.
