New Single Family
- Chad Bonner Construction, 609 Wycliffe Drive, $90,000, $554.80
Total value: $90,000
Total fees: $554.80
Remodel/addition single family
- Property owner, 15 Jamestown Drive, $6,500, $50
- Omar Gomez Home Construction, 1922 W. Arch Ave., $42,000, $120
- Property owner, 23 Jenny Lynn Drive, $8,000, $50
- Property owner, 111 N. Apple St., $6,000, $50
- Toledo's Company, 1505 E. Market Ave., $30,000, $90
- Property owner, 11 Harding Drive, $49,000, $137.50
- C&A Builders, 1715 W. Arch Ave., $5,000, $50
- C&A Builders, 1717 W. Arch Ave., $5,000, $50
Total value: $151,500
Total fees: $597.50
New commercial
- Crittco Cable & Fiber Inc, 2305 Eastline Road, $50,000, $140
- Hart Construction, 704 W. Arch Ave., $2,263,812, $7,944.34
- Property owner, 605 E. Booth Road, $150,000, $390
Total value: $2,463,812
Total fees: $8,474.34
Remodel/add to commercial
- Property owner, 104 N. Spring St., $6,000, $50
- Delk Construction, 405 E. Booth Road, $170,000, $440
- Hutton Construction, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $1,070,846, $3,768.97
Total value: $1,246,846
Total fees: $4,258.97
Demolition permits
- Property owner, 914 W. Cherry Ave., $35
- Harding University, 47 Harding Drive, $35
- Harding University, 109 S. Charles St., $35
Total fees: $105
Electrical permits
- Stokes Electric, 40 Jamestown Drive, meter, $50
- M & H Electric, 2305 Eastline Road, new construction, $50
- Cin Con Electric, 1401 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
- Stokes Electric, 1000 W. Arch Ave., breaker box, $50
- Carlton Webb Electric, 916 E. Lincoln Ave., service upgrade, $50
- Cin Con Electric, 1301 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
- Carlton Webb Electric, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
- RRR Electric, 1922 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
- Seark Services, 1007 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
- Kelly Norfleet Electric, 104 N. Spring St., remodel, $50
- Cin Con Electric, 13 Woodcrest Drive, remodel, $50
- Bolton Electric, 1000 W. Booth Road, new construction, $50
- SRS Electric, 800 E. Moore Ave. No. 5, meter, $50
- Seark Services, 1020 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Seark Services, 1022 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Vaughan Services, 1216 S. Benton St., meter, $50
- Seark Services, 20 Castlewood Court, pool, $50
- RRR Electric, 1505 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
- Stokes Electric, 1911 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
- RRR Electric, 1715 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
- Arnold Blevins Electric, 405 E. Booth Road, remodel, $50
- SKS Electric, 2822 W. Country Club Road, new construction, $50
- Sunpro Solar, 1317 Del Sur Drive, solar panels $47,362, $168.41
- Cin Con Electric, 111 N. Apple St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,318.41
Church and school
- Phillips Brothers Construction, 2209 S. Benton St., $950,000, $2,390
Total value: $950,000
Total fees: $2,390
Plumbing inspections and permits
- Comfort Systems USA, 205 S. Spring St., remodel, $50
- Adams & Cooper Plumbing, 2305 Eastline Road, new construction, $50
- Linn's Plumbing, 610 N. Fir St., water/sewer service, $35
- Doug James Plumbing, 109 Indian Trail, W/H changeout, $18
- Doug James Plumbing, 106 Black Oak Place, W/H changeout, $18
- Linn's Plumbing, 1715 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 16 Mohawk Drive, W/H changeout, $18
- Roto-Rooter, 2841 E. Race Ave., water/sewer service, $35
- Lane Co, 104 N. Spring St., remodel, $50
- Williams Plumbing, 30 River Oaks Trail, W/H changeout, $18
- Hayes Plumbing, 831 S. Main St., W/H changeout, $18
- Doug James Plumbing, 606 Ethel Drive, gas inspection, $35
- Robbins Plumbing, 2006 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 2111 Daniel Drive, W/H changeout, $18
- Brien Black Plumbing, 405 E. Booth Road, remodel, $50
- Austin Bates Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. Unit G, remodel, $50
- Austin Bates Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. Unit H, remodel, $50
- Austin Bates Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. Unit I, remodel, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 1008 W. Park Ave., remodel, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 101 S. Cone St., water/sewer service, $35
- Lindsey Plumbing, 31 Cattail Road, W/H changeout, $18
- Robbins Plumbing, 2004 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 1503 Fox Ave., W/H changeout, $18
- Shafer Plumbing, 902 Sinclair Court, RPZ, $15
- Robbins Plumbing, 2008 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
- Williams Plumbing, 1004 N. Hayes St., water/sewer service, $35
- Robbins Plumbing, 2103 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
- Doug James Plumbing, 124 N. Sawmill Road, water/sewer service, $35
- Hayes Plumbing, 1012 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Hayes Plumbing, 1014 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Veteran Rooter, 907 Skyline Drive, W/H changeout, $18
- Lindsey Plumbing, 111 N. Apple St., remodel, $50
- Mid Town Mechanical, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
- Mid Town Mechanical, 709 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
- Williams Plumbing, 56 Hartwell Loop, W/H changeout, $18
- Chuck's Plumbing, 1801 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, W/H changeout, $18
- Hayes Plumbing, 1008 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Hayes Plumbing, 1010 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Total fees: $1,423
Fence permits
- Bobby's Fence, 715 River Oaks Blvd., $15
- Property owner, 611 N. Horton St., $15
- Faith Fence, 2302 Cattail Road, $15
- Property owner, 804 N. Hayes St., $15
- Bill's Fence, 5 Choctaw Drive, $15
- Faith Fence, 2207 Daniel Drive, $15
- Faith Fence, 2403 Cattail Road, $15
- Bobby's Fence, 46 River Oak Trace, $15
Total fees: $120
HVAC permits and inspections
- Bruce's Appliance Sales & Service, 802 Double Eagle Drive, Adding Mini Split, $50
- Mason Heat & Air, 2212 Jonathan Lane, changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 1005 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
- Cooper Heat & Air, 314 Meadow Lake Circle No. 2, changeout, $23
- Cooper Heat & Air, 410 Meadow Lake Circle No. 1, changeout, $23
- Heber Springs Heat & Air, 702 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
- Middleton Inc, 305 S. Poplar St., adding mini split, $65
- Robbins Service, 411 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
- All American Refrigeration, 1160 Higginson St., new construction, $215
- Searcy Heat & Air, 1501 Palm Springs Drive, changeout, $23
- Air Care, 1304 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
- Wallace Heat & Air, 203 Queensway St., changeout, $23
- Bruce's Appliance Sales & Service, 511 Alexis Drive, changeout, $23
- Air Tech, 614 E. Market Ave., adding mini split, $65
- Air Tech, 313 Village Drive, changeout, $23
- Mason Heat & Air, 204 Chrisp Ave., adding mini split, $50
- Noland Services, 303 E. Center Ave., changeout, $46
- Noland Services, 407 Carriage Drive, changeout, $23
- Arctic Air, 418 E. Booth Road, changeout, $23
- TDR Contractors Inc., 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
- Billy Ellis Service, 1007 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
- Mize Heat & Air, 2000 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
- Air Care, 123 Central Ave., changeout, $23
- Air Care, 121 Autumn Cove, adding mini split, $50
- Mason Heat & Air, 1504 W. Pleasure Ave., remodel, $65
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 1103 Dobbins Drive, changeout, $23
- Heber Springs Heat & Air, 901 N. Maple St., changeout, $23
- Air Care, 106 E. Center Ave., changeout, $23
- Air Care, 2802 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 105 Longleaf Drive, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 1400 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 36 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 124 Jawanda Lane, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 125 Jawanda Lane, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 707 E. Booth Road, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 2 Windy Ridge, changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 1020 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Billy Ellis Service, 1022 Merritt St., new construction, $50
- Billy Ellis Service, 1022 Holmes Road, changeout, $23
- Bruce's Appliance Sales & Service, 120 W. Steward Ave., changeout, $23
- George Pulley Heat & Air, 901 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 904 N. Cedar St., changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 34 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 125 N. Poplar St., changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 2702 E. Race Ave., changeout, $46
- Mize Heat & Air, 310 Carriage Drive, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 2703 Colony St., changeout, $23
- Jennings Heat & Air, 2200 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Searcy Heat & Air, 111 N. Apple St., changeout, $23
- Searcy Heat & Air, 500 N. Hussey St., changeout, $23
- Middleton Inc, 2303 Charlestown Drive, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 17 Westgate St., changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 2413 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 5 Mohawk Drive, changeout, $23
- Wade's Heating & Cooling, 2110 Queensway St., changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 1301 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
- Billy Ellis Service, 1401 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
- Mason Heat & Air, 2612 Oak Meadow Place, changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 1908 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
- Powers Mechanical Services, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., changeout, $69
- Mason Heat & Air, 3137 E. Race Ave., changeout, $46
- Arctic Air, 3014 E. Moore Ave. No. 32, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 136 Charles Thomas Blvd., changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 22 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23
- Air Care, 1501 Lois Place, changeout, $23
- Searcy Heat & Air, 1823 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Searcy Heat & Air, 709 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 210 Hermitage Drive, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 105 N. Cedar St., changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 401 N. Llama St., changeout, $23
- Searcy Heat & Air, 2100 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
- Sherwood Heating & Air, 13 Woodcrest Drive, changeout, $46
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 108 Post Oak Drive, changeout, $23
- Mize Heat & Air, 1600 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
- Oldridge Heating & Air, 405 E. Booth Road, remodel, $65
- Searcy Heat & Air, 704 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
- Noland Service Co, 2625 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 2782 Country Club Road, changeout, $23
- Mohr Air Conditioning, 711 Golf Course Drive, changeout, $23
- Robbins Service, 418 S. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23
- Billy Ellis Service, 4 Jamestown Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $2,646
Re-inspections and fines
- Freyaldenhoven Mechanical, 118 Central Ave., re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Storage Buildings
- Property owner, 21 Southwind Blvd., $10,700, $41.75
- Property owner, 203 S. Blanton St., $4,000, $25
- Property owner, 1106 W. Park Ave., $4,439.40, $26.10
Total value: $19,139.40
Total fees: $92.85
Signs
- Action Sign & Neon, 2105 Eastline Road, $375, $15.94
- Arkansas Sign & Neon, 508 E. Booth Road, $1,500, $18.75
- Arkansas Sign & Neon, 801 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $5,000, $27.50
- Agi, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $500, $16.25
- Cuerden Sign Co, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $27,000, $82.50
- Arkansas Sign & Neon, 700 W. Cherry Ave., $25,000, $77.50
Total value: $59,375
Total fees: $238.44
Total value, June 2021: $4,980,672.40
Total fees, June 2021: $22,254.31
