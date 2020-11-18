Coats distributed to DOTS members

The College Church of Christ’s holiday gift outreach program recently included Daughters of the Other Side in its distribution of coats.
Daughter of the Other Side Director Sharon Hughes expressed appreciation to the group for providing the 22 coats.
“This was the first time we reached out [to College Church of Christ} for coats,” Hughes said. “We really needed more coats to help keep our women warm through the winter.”
College Church of Christ’s campus ministry works with the Harding University social club Sub-T 16 along with several church members who help each year at the coat drive, said Trish Price, administrative assistant to Todd Gentry, the College and Community Outreach minister.
“Sub-T 16 and the Rock House interns plays a big role in our annual coat drive each year near Thanksgiving,” Price said. “Our holiday gift outreach program has been going on for the past 10 years reaching out to around 80 families and many children. The coat drive starts where we receive wish lists from the children, then we adopt out these families to our church members.”
“We are the Original Rock House which is a ministry of College Church of Christ,” Price added. “We have a different office but are employed by CC of C.”
NorthStar EMS ambulance service and Highway Church of Christ adopts some of the families they have qualified, Price said.
Hughes added that Good Samaritan provided much needed coats in 2019.
DOTS also has expanded its operation to the care of children with the title Baby DOTS, Hughes said.
“Baby DOTS has become a wonderful addition,” Hughes said. “To date, 11 children are cared for.”
DOTS has been in business for the past three years. The women’s facility in Higginson serves women in Cleburne and White counties and is a six-month, in-house, faith-based program for women.
