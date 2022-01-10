Arkansas State University-Beebe 2021-22 Lecture-Concert Series will welcome renowned author Clifton Taulbert for a lecture from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Owen Center Theatre, 1102 W. College St., on the Beebe campus.
According to Clifton L. Taulbert, noted author and entrepreneur businessman, he could have failed had he not encountered community builders and entrepreneurial thinkers early on in his life.
“In the community I remember, write and talk about, we valued each other and shared our lives,” Taulbert said.
Taulbert was born on the Mississippi Delta during the era of legal segregation where he completed his secondary education. Following high school graduation and a short banking career in St. Louis, Taulbert enlisted in the United States Air Force. After successfully serving in the 89th Presidential Wing of the Air Force in the late 1960s, Taulbert was honorably discharged and continued his college education, graduating from Oral Roberts University and the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
Taulbert’s first book, “Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored,” became a national best seller, a major motion picture and a requested gift for Nelson Mandela. “Eight Habits of the Heart,” one of Taulbert’s 13 books, garnered him an invitation by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to address members of the court and their invited guests. Taulbert has lectured at Harvard University Principals Center and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Taulbert also serves as a knowledge source content provider to Korn Ferry International.
Today, Taulbert is the president and CEO of the Freemount Corp. (a human capital development company) serving clients nationally and internationally – Fortune 500 Companies, small businesses, federal agencies, professional organizations, community colleges and K-12 leadership. For more information, visit www. cliftontaulbert.com/about-clifton-taulbert/.
The lecture is free and open to the public. Tickets must be reserved in advance at: asub.ticketleap.com/cliftontaulbert. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, visit www.asub.edu.
