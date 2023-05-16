Twenty-four unknown Civil War soldiers will be given last rites and have their graves marked with a proper memorial May 29, Memorial Day, at the Hickory Plains Cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The ceremony will follow a catfish/chicken lunch catered by King Kat, Inc. Civil War re-enactment soldiers will be on hand to “conduct military honors for these men whose graves have lain unmarked and nearly forgotten for some 160 years.”
“Descendants of Civil War soldiers are asked to register to receive recognition, and those with Civil War soldiers buried at Hickory Plains will receive special recognition,” Restoration Committee member Judy Gore said. “A list of those soldiers and their spouses is available.”
Local dignitaries have been invited to speak, and the memorials will be unveiled at this time. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby Burns and his group of Blue Grass Musicians. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall of the Hickory Plains United Methodist Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with take-outs available.
“It is an all-you-can eat buffet of catfish, chicken, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and all the trimmings,” Gore said.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 11 and below, with children under 6 eating free.
Funds for the restoration of the gravestones for the soldiers and some of their spouses (24 in all) were made possible from the proceeds of the Cemetery Walk held in May 2022.
“Volunteers from this area gave guided tours and reenactments of the lives of their own ancestors or people they got to know through research,” Gore said. “Through local research at least 51 Civil War soldiers have been identified as buried in this 1859 cemetery. Through the generosity of Matthew Bible of Bible Monuments in Searcy, John Riggs, Will Feland and Tiffany Tiffin as well as all who gave of their time and energy to produce and perform the Cemetery Walk, this special Memorial Day event has been made possible.”
In case of rain, all the ceremonial events will be held in the Hickory Plains United Methodist Church.
