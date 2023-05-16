Civil War soldiers to be honored

Charles Oldham, Tiffany Felland and Brad Sample participate in the Cemetery Walk held in May 2022. Proceeds from the event have been used to host an upcoming Memorial Day event that will give Civil War soldiers last rites and marked graves.

 Contributed photo

Twenty-four unknown Civil War soldiers will be given last rites and have their graves marked with a proper memorial May 29, Memorial Day, at the Hickory Plains Cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will follow a catfish/chicken lunch catered by King Kat, Inc. Civil War re-enactment soldiers will be on hand to “conduct military honors for these men whose graves have lain unmarked and nearly forgotten for some 160 years.”

