Civil engineering students win first in steel bridge competition
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Giving supply needs the boot
- Angela Ford: Taco Burgers
- Badgers putting their money on big defense
- Bisons picked second in preseason poll
- Searcy A&P Commission website up and running
- Arkansas governor names Hudson as Finance and Administration secretary
- Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
- Pope discusses health, his ditched peace prayer in Fatima, ad-libbed speech in airborne briefing
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle early Saturday on Arkansas Highway 36
- Augusta man jailed after firing seven rounds from pistol inside Searcy hotel room
- Searcy 55-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 13 on Saturday night
- 2 found dead in car in Bradford; foul play not suspected
- Searcy's new open burning ban 'fluid,' starting point to build on, fire chief says
- White County backs off permit fee, rules for eclipse events; to draw up non-binding resolution instead
- Gathering after 30 years
- 'Running calls' out of Bald Knob's new fire station expected by end of week
- Retirement filled with belly rubs, treats for Crank, but Beebe K-9 '100 percent' misses work
- 'Interstate saturation' included nearly 66 grams of cocaine seized during quarter for CADTF
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.